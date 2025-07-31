The third force! Durand Cup match interrupted by bee attack

Not a single bee was harmed.

Details: Today, in the opening round of the Durand Cup, Bodoland FC faced Karbi Anglong in a match that was interrupted for a truly extraordinary reason.

In the 76th minute, a wild swarm of bees stormed the stadium in Kokrajhar, launching an attack on both players and fans. The referee promptly halted the game, as players dropped to the ground and covered their heads, waiting for the bees to disperse.

It remains unclear if anyone was actually stung, but after a few tense minutes, play resumed. Bodoland celebrated a 2-1 victory, with goals from Gayara and Blandon, while Olalee found the net for the visitors.

Bodoland will play their next match against Punjab on 09.08.2025.

Absolutely attacking Gameplay by bees in Kokrajhar. 🐝🙂 pic.twitter.com/YoE9cAsq7k — IFTWC - Indian Football (@IFTWC) July 31, 2025

