India rejects Xavi's offer to take charge of their national team

The Spanish tactician proved too expensive for the federation.

Details: According to The Times India, 45-year-old former Al-Sadd and Barcelona manager Xavi submitted his application to become the head coach of the Indian national team, but was turned down due to high financial demands.

Other notable candidates on the shortlist included former India national team manager Stephen Constantine, Liverpool star Harry Kewell, ex-Blackburn Rovers coach Steve Kean, Indian tactician Khalid Jamil, as well as coaches like Kibu Vicuña and Eelco Schattorie.

Throughout his illustrious playing career, the Spanish midfielder won the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa and two European Championships. At Barcelona, he became the symbol of possession-based football, capturing 25 trophies, including eight La Liga titles and four Champions League triumphs.

Xavi began his coaching journey in 2019 with Qatari side Al-Sadd, before taking the reins at Barcelona in 2021, where he remained in charge until 2024.

