The Strongest Signs Argentine Midfielder Manuel García

Bolivian side The Strongest has bolstered its midfield with the signing of Argentine player Manuel García, who arrives from Sarmiento de Junín in Argentina’s top flight. The club’s head coach, Joaquín Monasterio, confirmed the move following Sunday’s 2-1 away win over Wilstermann in Cochabamba.

“Manuel García brings experience and quality. He’s coming from a competitive league like Argentina’s Primera División, where he had a solid half-season. It’s not easy to sign players directly from that level, so we believe he’ll be a key addition,” said Monasterio. García made 13 appearances in 2025, logging over 600 minutes, and previously played for Central Córdoba among other Argentine clubs.

García joins a growing list of reinforcements that includes striker Andrés Chávez and defender Braian Salvareschi, both also from Argentina. These additions come as The Strongest looks to compensate for the departure of Enrique Triverio, the team’s top scorer this season.

Monasterio hinted that one more signing could be on the way as the club fine-tunes its roster. With these moves, The Strongest aims to stay competitive and deepen its squad for the challenges ahead in the second half of the season.