The Strongest Players Protest Over Unpaid Wages

According to Sports 360, Bolivian giants The Strongest are in the middle of a major wage crisis after players refused to train over unpaid salaries. The dispute has unsettled the club’s supporters and could drag on beyond the September international break.

The board had pledged to cover at least one of the three overdue paychecks before the clásico against Bolívar, which persuaded the squad to end a previous strike and play the match. But once again, the promise went unfulfilled. “They didn’t pay what was promised, nor to those owed four months; I only know they settled with (Abdiel) Ayarza,” a player revealed.

Club president Daniel Terrazas had assured players that at least part of the debt would be cleared by August 29, yet delays continue. Those waiting four months for payment feel the situation most acutely. As one player admitted, “If there wasn’t money for three or four of us, there’s even less for the rest.”

Despite the turmoil, The Strongest remain top of the domestic league with 43 points from 18 matches. Their next fixture is set for September 14 against Aurora in Cochabamba. Players will return to training after the FIFA break, but warned that further protests will follow without a concrete solution.