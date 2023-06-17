The statistics of the German national team continue to amaze

The German national team shows extremely unsatisfactory results in recent matches.

Hans-Dieter Flick's charges lost yesterday in a friendly match against Poland with a score of 0-1.

As Bayern & Germany notes, the German national team has only won four of its last 15 games since the end of March last year.

The Germans have beaten Italy (5-2), Oman (1-0), Costa Rica (4-2) and Peru (2-0), with seven draws and four games won by their opponents.