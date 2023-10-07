The squad for the matches against the Netherlands and Scotland has been revealed for the French nati

The head coach of the French national team, Didier Deschamps, has announced the list of players he relies on for the upcoming two matches. The squad for the October matches has been published on the website of the French Football Federation.

Goalkeepers: Alphonse Areola (West Ham), Mike Maignan (Milan), Brice Samba (Lens)

Defenders: Jonathan Clauss (Marseille), Theo Hernandez (Milan), Lucas Hernandez (PSG), Ibrahima Konate (Liverpool), Jules Kounde (Barcelona), Benjamin Pavard (Inter), William Saliba (Arsenal), Dayot Upamecano (Bayern Munich)

Midfielders: Eduardo Camavinga (Real Madrid), Wesley Fofana (Monaco), Boubacar Kamara (Aston Villa), Adrien Rabiot (Juventus), Aurelien Tchouameni (Real Madrid)

Forwards: Kingsley Coman (Bayern Munich), Ousmane Dembele (PSG), Olivier Giroud (Milan), Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid), Randal Kolo-Muani (PSG), Kylian Mbappe (PSG), Marcus Thuram (Inter).

It's worth noting that the French team will play against the Netherlands on October 13th in an UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifying Competition , and they will face Scotland on October 17th in a friendly match.