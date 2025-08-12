The Spanish federation will announce La Liga referees just 24 hours before kickoff

Last season, the Spanish refereeing corps was under immense pressure from Real Madrid—a challenge the federation’s leadership is now determined to confront head-on.

Details: According to a press release from the Spanish federation, match officials for La Liga fixtures will now be revealed just 24 hours before kickoff, but no later than 16:00 local time. This means referees for Friday matches will be announced on Thursday, those for Saturday games on Friday, and so on.

The move is reportedly part of a broader package of reforms for the refereeing system, agreed upon by all stakeholders in Spanish football for the upcoming season.

Reminder: Last season, Real Madrid nearly derailed the Spanish Super Cup final against Barcelona after launching a very public attack on the match officials ahead of the game.