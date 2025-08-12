RU RU ES ES FR FR
The Spanish federation will announce La Liga referees just 24 hours before kickoff

A fight against pressure.
Last season, the Spanish refereeing corps was under immense pressure from Real Madrid—a challenge the federation’s leadership is now determined to confront head-on.

Details: According to a press release from the Spanish federation, match officials for La Liga fixtures will now be revealed just 24 hours before kickoff, but no later than 16:00 local time. This means referees for Friday matches will be announced on Thursday, those for Saturday games on Friday, and so on.

The move is reportedly part of a broader package of reforms for the refereeing system, agreed upon by all stakeholders in Spanish football for the upcoming season.

Reminder: Last season, Real Madrid nearly derailed the Spanish Super Cup final against Barcelona after launching a very public attack on the match officials ahead of the game.

