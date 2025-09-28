The situation spiraled out of control. Former MMA star Wanderlei Silva knocked out during mass brawl in the ring
Scandal in Brazil
MMA News Today, 05:07Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
https://x.com/POPDinamico/status/1972145403761250339
An exhibition bout in Brazil between former MMA fighter Wanderlei Silva (35-14-1, 27 KOs) and ex-world boxing champion Acelino Freitas (41-2, 34 KOs) erupted into a full-blown scandal.
Details: After the fight ended, both teams broke out into a massive brawl right in the ring.
Freitas, now 50, was awarded victory by disqualification—Silva repeatedly broke the rules, which sparked a wild melee in the ring. During the chaos, Silva took a heavy shot and was knocked out cold.
Originally, the 49-year-old Brazilian was set to face another MMA veteran, Vitor Belfort, but Belfort withdrew due to a concussion.
Wanderlei Silva is a true legend of mixed martial arts. In 2024, the Brazilian was inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame.