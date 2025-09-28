The situation spiraled out of control. Former MMA star Wanderlei Silva knocked out during mass brawl in the ring

Scandal in Brazil

An exhibition bout in Brazil between former MMA fighter Wanderlei Silva (35-14-1, 27 KOs) and ex-world boxing champion Acelino Freitas (41-2, 34 KOs) erupted into a full-blown scandal.

Details: After the fight ended, both teams broke out into a massive brawl right in the ring.

Freitas, now 50, was awarded victory by disqualification—Silva repeatedly broke the rules, which sparked a wild melee in the ring. During the chaos, Silva took a heavy shot and was knocked out cold.

Originally, the 49-year-old Brazilian was set to face another MMA veteran, Vitor Belfort, but Belfort withdrew due to a concussion.

Wanderlei Silva is a true legend of mixed martial arts. In 2024, the Brazilian was inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame.