Dailysports Predictions Football Pisa vs Fiorentina: H2H, lineups, and match prediction – September 28, 2025

Pisa vs Fiorentina: H2H, lineups, and match prediction – September 28, 2025

Álvaro Hernández Dailysports's expert
Pisa vs Fiorentina prediction Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images
Pisa Pisa
Serie A Italy (Round 5) 28 sep 2025, 09:00
- : -
Italy, Pisa, Stadio Romeo Anconetani
Fiorentina Fiorentina
Prediction on game Total over 2
Odds: 1.7
On September 28th, at 15:00 Central European Time, the Matchday 5 clash between Pisa and Fiorentina will kick off. Find out more about the teams’ form and get our match prediction below.

See also: Roma vs Verona prediction and betting tips 28 September 2025

Match preview

Pisa are newcomers this season: last year, the team finished second in Serie B and earned direct promotion to the top flight. This year, the "Nerazzurri" have faced plenty of challenges, but they've also had a tough run of opponents to start the campaign: in the opening round, they drew with Atalanta (1-1), then suffered narrow defeats to Roma (0-1) and Udinese (also 0-1). In the fourth round, Pisa traveled to Napoli and, in a hard-fought match where they actually created more chances than their hosts, fell 2-3. As a result, after four rounds, the club sits in 19th place with just one point to their name.

Alberto Gilardino’s side have put together a fairly solid defense and fight hard for possession, but so far their attack has left much to be desired. Perhaps facing weaker opponents will allow them to turn things around up front.

Fiorentina have only managed two wins at the start of the season—both against Ukrainian side Polissya in the Conference League playoffs, where Stefano Pioli’s men were heavy favorites. Serie A, however, has been less kind: draws with Cagliari and Torino (1-1 and 0-0), plus defeats to Napoli (1-3) and Como (1-2). Currently, Fiorentina occupy 17th place with two points.

Since Pioli’s return, the "Viola" have been inconsistent: the team lacks defensive stability and frequently make unforced errors that lead to dangerous moments. Up front, things aren’t clicking either—last season’s top scorer, Moise Kean, has yet to find the net this campaign.

Probable lineups

Pisa: Šemper, Canestrelli, Caracciolo, Lusuardi, Leris, Akinsanmiro, Aebischer, Marin, Bonfanti, Moreo, Nzola
Fiorentina: De Gea, Lamptey, Pongracic, Ranieri, Dodo, Mandragora, Nicolussi, Fazzini, Gosens, Kean, Piccoli

Match facts & head-to-head

  • This will be the first meeting between these sides since 1991, when Fiorentina thrashed Pisa 4-0
  • Pisa have conceded in every league game so far
  • Fiorentina have scored three goals in four Serie A matches

Prediction

I expect a hard-fought battle, with neither side willing to give in. The clubs look evenly matched early in the season, which sets the stage for an intriguing contest. My prediction: over 2 goals at odds of 1.7.

