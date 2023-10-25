The situation is alarming. Union Berlin lost their ninth match in a row

In the match of the third round of the group stage of the Champions League, which took place on October 24, German “Union” lost to Italian “Napoli” on their field. The meeting ended in victory for the guests with a score of 1:0.

It is noteworthy that for the team from Berlin this defeat was the ninth in a row in all tournaments and the situation for them looks extremely deplorable.

Union's last victory was recorded on August 26. Then in the second round game of the German championship, they beat Darmstadt with a score of 4:1. This was followed by six consecutive defeats in the national championship, as well as three more defeats in the Champions League.

At the moment, the German team closes the standings in its group in the Champions League. It’s interesting that this is Union’s debut season in the main international club tournament in Europe.

In the German championship, the team is in 15th place. Based on the results of eight matches played, the Berliners have six points.