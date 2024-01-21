The Sheffield United forward has achieved a unique milestone in the Premier League

In the 21st round of the Premier League, Sheffield United played to a 2:2 draw against West Ham.

The Blades salvaged the match in injury time, with Oli McBurnie converting a penalty to secure a draw for his team.

McBurnie's goal became the latest in the history of the English Premier League since the tracking of this statistic began (since the 2006/2007 season), as he found the net in the 103rd minute.

Prior to this, the latest goal in the history of the league was scored by Dirk Kuyt against Arsenal in 2011, hitting the back of the net for Liverpool in the 102nd minute.

Sheffield United currently occupies the bottom spot in the Premier League standings, having accumulated 10 points after 21 rounds.