Drama in the EPL. Two penalties, two red cards and the draw in the match Sheffield Utd vs West Ham

Football news Today, 11:06
Oliver White
On Bremall Lane in Sheffield, the main outsider of the English Premier League hosted the London-based West Ham. The match took place as part of the 21st round.

The game started with an even battle, and Sheffield deserves praise for their efforts. However, the "Hammers" managed to score towards the end of the first half when Maxwell Cornet was the first to capitalize on a rebound. It's worth noting that this goal was the Ivorian's first in a West Ham shirt. After conceding, the hosts created a couple of more dangerous situations, one of which led to an equalizer. Ben Brereton, on loan from Villarreal, scored the goal.

In the second half, the hosts looked more active, but luck smiled on the guests. A rough tackle by Gustavo Hamer in the Sheffield goal area resulted in a penalty awarded by the referee. James Ward-Prowse took the penalty and left no chance for the goalkeeper. In injury time, the teams exchanged red cards, and in the 99th minute, the hosts were awarded a penalty, securing a draw. Interestingly, David Moyes substituted the goalkeeper, but Fabianski couldn't secure the victory for his team.

Sheffield United 2 - 2 West Ham

Goals: Brereton 44, McBurnie 90+12 (penalty) - Cornet 29, Ward-Prowse 79 (penalty).

Sent off: Brewster 90+1 - Coufal 90+7

