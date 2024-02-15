The San Antonio Giant was one of the top three most successful rookies in NBA history

The towering rookie, Victor Wembanyama of the San Antonio Spurs, has etched his name in NBA history.

In the game against Dallas (116:93), the French basketball player scored 26 points, grabbed 9 rebounds, and blocked 3 shots. This accomplishment makes him the third rookie in NBA history to score 1000+ points and make 150+ blocks in his first 50 games in the league.

Prior to Wembanyama, only David Robinson (1989/1990 season) and Shaquille O'Neal (1992/1993) had achieved such a feat.

The 20-year-old Frenchman was selected by San Antonio as the first overall pick in the first round of the draft. In the current season, he leads the league's rookie rankings.

In contrast to Wembanyama's individual success, the entire San Antonio team is having a challenging season. In 55 games, coached by Gregg Popovich, the team has secured 11 victories and currently occupies the last place in the Western Conference.