The return timeline of Real Madrid's key defender following the injury has been revealed

The return timeline of Real Madrid's key defender, Antonio Rüdiger, following his hip injury has been disclosed.

The royal club anticipates the German defender's comeback by the end of February. He should be fully fit within two weeks if the recovery progresses as planned.

The 30-year-old center-back moved to Madrid in the summer of 2022 from Chelsea. The player was acquired by the Royal Club for free as he joined as a free agent. Rüdiger signed a contract with Los Blancos until the summer of 2026.

In the current season, Rüdiger has scored 2 goals and provided 1 assist in 30 matches for the Whites across all competitions. He has played 21 matches in La Liga, 6 in the Champions League, 2 in the Spanish Super Cup, and 1 match in the Copa del Rey.

Real Madrid's infirmary also includes Thibaut Courtois, Éder Militão, David Alaba, and Nacho Fernández.

