A star of Real Madrid could continue his career at a top Serie A club

Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos could continue his career at Juventus.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, representatives of the German midfielder have contacted Juventus and offered the services of the player.

It is noted that Juventus has taken note of the proposal, but negotiations are not currently underway, as Kroos's future at Real Madrid has not yet been definitively determined.

The contract of the 34-year-old midfielder with Los Blancos expires in June. At this stage, the parties have not reached an agreement on its extension.

In the current season, the experienced midfielder has played 30 matches for Real Madrid in all competitions, scoring one goal and providing seven assists.

Earlier reports in the media suggested that Kroos could resume his career with the German national team.