The legendary midfielder is considering a comeback to the German national team

The 34-year-old midfielder Toni Kroos is contemplating the possibility of resuming his appearances for the German national team, as reported by The Athletic.

According to sources, the legendary midfielder does not rule out the chance of returning to the German squad for the upcoming Euro 2024. It is emphasized that Kroos maintains excellent relations with the head coach of the German national team, Julian Nagelsmann, which could influence his decision.

Kroos has not played for the German national team since 2021. He has accumulated 106 caps for the national team, scoring 17 goals, and played a pivotal role in the squad that won the 2014 World Cup.

Having debuted for the German national team in 2010, Kroos' first international tournament was the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.

In the current season, the seasoned midfielder has participated in 29 matches for Real Madrid across all competitions, scoring one goal and providing seven assists. Kroos's future in the Spanish capital is yet to be decided, as his contract with Los Blancos expires in June.