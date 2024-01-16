The return date for Joe Joyce to the boxing ring and his upcoming opponent has been announced

The next opponent for British heavyweight boxer Joe Joyce has been revealed.

According to Boxing News, Joyce is set to return to the ring on March 16th, facing fellow countryman Kash Ali. The bout is expected to take place in Birmingham.

In 2023, Joe Joyce suffered two defeats to China's Zhang Zhilei. In April the British boxer lost the interim WBO title. Then, in September, he was defeated by the Chinese fighter in their rematch, with Zhilei securing a knockout victory in the third round.

Ali, 31, has not fought since July of last year when he lost on points after six rounds against Ukraine's Bogdan Mironchuk.