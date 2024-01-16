It became known who will fight in the undercard of Joshua - Ngannou boxing night

During the press conference, Anthony Joshua fully announced the undercard for the upcoming boxing event, where he will face Francis Ngannou.

The main event of the undercard will feature a bout between Zhilei Zhang and Joseph Parker for the interim WBO World Heavyweight title, held by the Chinese boxer.

The complete card for the boxing evening is as follows.

Full Ngannou x Joshua card and poster revealed, exclusively per @turkialalshik.



Check out the Street Fighter themed poster

Just a reminder, the Joshua-Ngannou fight is scheduled for March 8th in Riyadh.