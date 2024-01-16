It became known who will fight in the undercard of Joshua - Ngannou boxing night
Boxing News Today, 07:33
Getty Images
During the press conference, Anthony Joshua fully announced the undercard for the upcoming boxing event, where he will face Francis Ngannou.
The main event of the undercard will feature a bout between Zhilei Zhang and Joseph Parker for the interim WBO World Heavyweight title, held by the Chinese boxer.
The complete card for the boxing evening is as follows.
Just a reminder, the Joshua-Ngannou fight is scheduled for March 8th in Riyadh.
Popular news
Football news Today, 17:14 The FA Cup replay. West Ham's sensational relegation and Wolverhampton's victory
Football news Today, 16:37 Juventus secured victory over Sassuolo, thanks to Vlahović's brace
Football news Today, 16:26 Cruyff, Beckenbaurer, Muller. The top 10 footballers of the 70s have been named
Football news Today, 14:47 A fantastic result: Namibia wins for the first time in AFCON history
Football news Today, 14:03 Ivory Coast vs Nigeria: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream, TV channel, latest news
Football news Today, 11:44 Is it a penalty? The referee's decision at 90th+ min decided the result of the AFCON 2023 match
Best Betting Sites
1xBet 1xBet Promo Code Visit site 1Win 1win Promo Code Visit site MelBet Visit siteAll rating
Latest News
Tennis news Today, 17:21 Iga Swiatek commented on her victory over Kenin at the start of the Australian Open 2024 Football news Today, 17:14 The FA Cup replay. West Ham's sensational relegation and Wolverhampton's victory Football news Today, 17:04 Roma sacked Mourinho; Benzema will not join Manchester United. Top transfer news for January 16 Football news Today, 16:58 2023 Africa Cup of Nations: Schedule and Results Football news Today, 16:53 Mali confidently defeated South Africa in the AFCON match Football news Today, 16:37 Juventus secured victory over Sassuolo, thanks to Vlahović's brace Football news Today, 16:26 Cruyff, Beckenbaurer, Muller. The top 10 footballers of the 70s have been named Boxing News Today, 16:08 Joshua - Ngannou: it is known whether a rematch between boxers is possible Football news Today, 15:50 Another injury. Bayern has lost a key defender for an indefinite period Football news Today, 15:44 A Tottenham defender is moving to Brentford on a loan agreement
Best bonusesAll
Sport Predictions
Basketball Today Los Angeles Clippers vs Oklahoma City Thunder prediction and betting tips on January 17, 2024 Tennis 17 jan 2024 Marta Kostyuk vs Elise Mertens prediction and betting tips on January 17, 2024 Tennis 17 jan 2024 Brenda Fruhvirtova vs Aryna Sabalenka prediction and betting tips on January 17, 2024 Tennis 17 jan 2024 Jordan Thompson vs Stefanos Tsitsipas prediction and betting tips on January 17, 2024 Tennis 17 jan 2024 Novak Djokovic vs Alexei Popyrin prediction and betting tips on January 17, 2024 Football 17 jan 2024 Lebanon vs China prediction and betting tips on January 17, 2024 Football 17 jan 2024 Tajikistan vs Qatar prediction and betting tips on January 17, 2024 Football 17 jan 2024 Morocco vs Tanzania prediction and betting tips on January 17, 2024 Football 17 jan 2024 Olympiacos vs Panathinaikos prediction and betting tips on January 17, 2024 Football 17 jan 2024 Valencia vs Celta Vigo prediction and betting tips on January 17, 2024