The reigning Olympic handball champions were unable to defeat Egypt

The handball tournament at the 2024 Olympic Games continues, with the host nation France facing Egypt.

France, the reigning Olympic champions, were considered the clear favorites for this game, with bookmakers giving them odds of 1.3 to win. However, they were unable to defeat Egypt. In fact, Egypt was leading and came incredibly close to securing a victory. It was only in the final second, thanks to a precise throw by Ludovic Fabregas, that the hosts managed to equalize and save the match.

As a result, the French team has only one point after three rounds and sits in fifth place in the group. They are just one point behind the playoff spots with two matches remaining, keeping their chances for the quarter-finals alive.

FIN DU MATCH ! 🇫🇷 26-26 🇪🇬

Menés à la pause, les BLEUS arrachent le nul à la dernière seconde !

Il faudra tout donner vendredi face aux Argentins pour aller chercher la qualif' !

On ne lâche rien, ALLEZ LES BLEUS 🇫🇷#BleuetFier pic.twitter.com/aRQURrJAmj — Equipes de France de Handball (@FRAHandball) July 31, 2024

Additionally, on Tuesday, July 30, a major upset occurred in tennis as world number two Coco Gauff unexpectedly ended her bid for Olympic medals in the women’s singles event.