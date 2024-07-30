Upset! Coco Goff unexpectedly pulled out of the 2024 Olympics

Coco Gauff, the world’s second-ranked player, has unexpectedly ended her quest for a medal in the women's singles at the 2024 Olympics.

In the round of 16, the young American surprisingly lost to Croatia's Donna Vekić, who is ranked 21st in the WTA world rankings. Gauff failed to win a single set in the match.

In the first set, both players managed to break each other's serve once, leading to a tiebreak where Vekić triumphed 9-7. In the second set, Gauff appeared to run out of steam and was defeated 2-6.

This is Vekić's second major success this season, having reached the semifinals at Wimbledon, where she lost in three sets to Jasmine Paolini.

In the quarterfinals, Vekić will face the winner of the match between Maria Sakkari and Marta Kostyuk.