Reputation blow. Triathlon at the 2024 Olympics is in jeopardy

The men's triathlon event at the 2024 Olympics in Paris, scheduled for this morning, has been postponed to tomorrow due to poor water quality in the Seine River, which flows through the center of the French capital.

However, according to the latest information, the triathlon event might not take place at all. If the water quality does not improve by tomorrow morning, the athletes will compete in a duathlon instead, which consists of running and cycling without the swimming portion.

“Organizers say they will not risk the athletes' health. It will be just running and cycling. These athletes have trained for three years for the triathlon, but they might end up in a duathlon," says talkSPORT correspondent.

The main issue is the high levels of the harmful E.Coli bacteria in the water.

Paris had previously spent around 1.5 billion euros to clean the Seine. However, heavy rain on the day of the opening ceremony and the first competition day worsened the situation.

Typically, a duathlon consists of a 40-kilometer bike race and a 10-kilometer run.

For a full schedule of all medal events at the 2024 Olympics for today, you can refer to Dailysports.