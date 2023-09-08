RU RU NG NG
The reasons why Quique Setien was released for Villarreal are known

The reasons why Quique Setien was released for Villarreal are known

Football news Today, 13:01
The reasons why Quique Setien was released for Villarreal are known Photo: https://villarrealcf.es/

Villarreal chief manager Quique Setien has been fired due to a tense situation in the middle of the team, reports Relevo.

It is reported that Setien treated the players badly and did not remember the names of the famous footballers. He asked Jerema Pino who he was and then called him Yeray more than once, Jose Reyna he called Miguel because he reminded him of his father, and Setien's analyst David Fuster became "Raul Fuster."

They add that the manager turned a significant number of players against him already ten days after being appointed to the post. Also, he did not listen to the football players. Setien scheduled training for 10:30, but that time did not suit the players because they did not have time to take their children to school. They asked the manager to postpone training to a later time, but Setien refused.

The club realized that the coach adjusts the time to suit himself and does not listen to the players. After the defeat at Cadiz, he scheduled training for the next morning. All in order to be in time for the match of veterans of Spain. After such decisions, Villarreal decided to release Quique Setien.

It seems that Villarreal is considering Real Madrid legend Raul for the post of head coach.

