The PSG midfielder will move to Qatar

PSG player Marco Verratti has moved to Qatar, journalist Nicola Scira reports.

Qatari football club Al-Arabi have signed PSG midfielder Marco Verratti. The Parisians will receive 50 million euros for this transfer. The Italian player signed a contract until 2026 with a salary of 30 million euros per year.

We will remind that PSG wanted the key player Marco Verratti to leave the team as soon as possible. There are no doubts about these intentions, the coaching staff does not see the Italian in the team and wants him to find another club. Verratti didn't even qualify for the new Champions League season.

The Italian footballer moved to PSG in 2012. During this period, he played 262 matches and scored seven goals. This season, he did not get into the Parisians' application. As part of the Parisian team, Verratti won all possible trophies in France. Also, he became the European champion in 2020 with the Italian national team.

Also, PSG wants to sell Julian Draxler. It is reported that the German football player may also move to Qatar. Al-Ahly Doha is interested in him.