The primary goalkeeper is inclined to depart from Roma at the end of the season

The primary goalkeeper of Roma, Rui Patrício, is likely to depart the Roman club at the end of the season. The contract of the experienced goalkeeper with the Wolves expires in the summer, and the parties have not yet reached an agreement on its extension.

According to information from Italian football journalist Nicolo Schira, the goalkeeper himself leans towards not renewing the contract and leaving as a free agent.

The 36-year-old Patrício has been playing for Roma since 2021. The Romans paid Wolverhampton around 12 million euros for the Portuguese. In the current season, the goalkeeper has appeared in 24 matches in all competitions, conceding 28 goals.

Earlier reports indicated that Roma is interested in Napoli goalkeeper Alex Meret. The Romans have already been in contact with the Neapolitans regarding a possible transfer.