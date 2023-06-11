The President of real Madrid answered the question about the possible transfer of Mbappe

President of Real Madrid, Florentino Perez, has announced that the Madrid club will sign forward Kylian Mbappe from Paris Saint-Germain and the French national team.

"Will Real Madrid sign Mbappe? Yes. But not this year," Perez's statement was quoted by the Twitter account Madr7dismo.

It should be noted that Mbappe's contract with PSG is valid until the summer of 2024, with the option to extend for another year. However, the forward does not want to extend his agreement. Therefore, in a year, he could move to another club for free.

In the current season, the 24-year-old Mbappe has played 43 matches for PSG in all competitions, scoring 41 goals and providing 10 assists.