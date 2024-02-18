The outsider of the Premier League set an anti-record of the championship

The English Premier League outsider Sheffield United suffered a devastating defeat against Brighton (0:5) in the 25th round of the championship.

The Blades have conceded a total of 65 goals in the current campaign, setting an all-time record low in the tournament's history. No team has ever conceded as many goals in the first 25 rounds.

Furthermore, Sheffield has let in 36 goals in 13 home matches in the Premier League this season. In the history of England's top division, only Darwen in the 1891-92 season (43) and Aston Villa in the 1935-36 season (41) have conceded more in their first 13 home matches of the campaign.

Sheffield occupies the bottom spot in the Premier League table, trailing the safety zone by seven points.

The Blades have endured two managerial departures during the season. Chris Wilder has been leading the team since December, succeeding the sacked Paul Heckingbottom.