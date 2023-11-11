RU RU NG NG
The Premier League is looking for new VAR referees. No experience required

The Premier League is seeking to recruit more VAR officials and has issued a job advertisement in an attempt to attract additional personnel. This season, the VAR system has come under intense scrutiny following a series of contentious decisions that have angered coaches, players, and fans. The Sun alleges that the advertisement was circulated among top Premier League officials, emphasizing that no previous experience with VAR is required.

The advertisement specifies that candidates should be capable of "ensuring clear communication under pressure" and should possess the ability to "analyze their actions." Successful candidates are also expected to have the "ability to concentrate and possess excellent communication skills" and to "determine when VAR intervention is necessary."

This move appears to have been prompted after Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta labeled VAR as "confusing" following his team's 0-1 loss to Newcastle, courtesy of a controversial goal by Anthony Gordon. Subsequently, the Arsenal team supported their manager by releasing a statement in defense of his comments. This was followed by a dramatic game between Chelsea and Tottenham, marred by the use of VAR. Five goals were disallowed and two red cards were issued in a match that saw Chelsea triumph 4-1.

