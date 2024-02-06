The Premier League club may dismiss their manager during the course of the season

Crystal Palace is currently in 14th place in the league table and has been eliminated from the FA Cup. The season isn't going well for them, and the club's bosses have already found someone to blame for the situation.

According to Caught Offside, Crystal Palace is preparing to sack their head coach Roy Hodgson during the season, despite the 76-year-old specialist planning to leave the team at the end of the season when his contract expires.

Hodgson could be replaced by 44-year-old Steve Cooper, who has been without a job since leaving Nottingham Forest in December of last year.

Hodgson has been in coaching for almost 50 years, starting with Swedish club Halmstad in 1976-1980, and he led the England national team from 2012-2016.

