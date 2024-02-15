The Premier League club issued its first statement following the hospitalization of the coach

Crystal Palace has commented on the hospitalization of head coach Roy Hodgson.

The specialist fell unwell during today's team training session, after which he was hospitalized. At present, the condition of the 76-year-old coach is stable.

“Following news that Roy Hodgson was taken ill during today’s training session, we can confirm that he is now stable and is currently undergoing tests in hospital. Everybody at the club sends their best wishes to Roy for a speedy recovery”, club statement says.

Recall that today it was reported that Crystal Palace decided to dismiss Hodgson from the position of head coach and has already identified his successor.

The experienced English coach has been at the helm of the London team since March 2023. His agreement with the club is set to expire at the end of the current season.