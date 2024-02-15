Crystal Palace has dismissed its coach and has settled on a new candidate

Crystal Palace has relieved head coach Roy Hodgson of his duties and appointed his successor, as reported by Fabrizio Romano.

According to reports, the English tactician has been dismissed from his role as head coach. His successor will be German strategist Oliver Glasner. He agreed to the offer from the English club as of yesterday. Currently, all the contract details are being discussed. The agreement will be for a duration of two years.

It is worth recalling that on September 12, 2017, Hodgson was appointed as the head coach of the London-based club Crystal Palace. On May 18, 2021, the coach announced that he would oversee two more matches before departing the club. He decided to conclude his coaching career after the season's end.

However, on March 21, 2023, he resumed his coaching career, returning to London. An agreement with the Eagles was signed until the end of the current season. After the season's conclusion, the contract was extended for another year.

Oliver Glasner, in the 2021/22 season, took over as the head coach of Eintracht Frankfurt in the German Bundesliga. In the 2021/22 season, he clinched the Europa League title. However, the German club relieved Glasner of his duties as head coach.

By the way, the eldest coach in the top five leagues, Roy Hodgson, was unable to complete today's training session with Crystal Palace. The 76-year-old Englishman fell unwell during the training, thus he did not attend the press conference before the match against Everton. However, the specific ailment that befell Hodgson has not been disclosed.