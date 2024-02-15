The 76-year-old coach of an Premier League club became ill at a morning training session

The most senior coach in the top-5 leagues, Roy Hodgson, was unable to conclude today's training session for Crystal Palace, as reported by the club's official website.

The 76-year-old Englishman felt unwell during the training, leading to his absence from the pre-match press conference against Everton. However, the specific ailment afflicting Hodgson has not been disclosed.

All of this transpired amid news that Crystal Palace is contemplating retiring Hodgson. The new head coach for the Eagles will be the Austrian Oliver Glasner, who secured victory in the 2021/22 season with Eintracht Frankfurt in the UEFA Europa League.

After 24 rounds, Crystal Palace currently occupies the 15th position in the English Premier League with 24 points. The team is only separated from the relegation zone by a mere 5 points.

This current tenure at Crystal Palace marks the second stint for Hodgson with the club. In total, he has overseen precisely 200 matches as the head coach of the Eagles.