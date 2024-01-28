The Premier League club continues to work on securing the transfer of the promising Ghanaian winger

West Ham continues to work on signing the 19-year-old Nordsjælland winger Ibrahim Osman.

According to football insider Fabrizio Romano, the Hammers have already agreed with the player on the terms of a personal contract. This was not a challenge, as the player was initially enthusiastic about the idea of moving to the Foggy Albion.

The remaining negotiations are with Nordsjælland, who rejected West Ham's initial offer of €18 million. The Danes want to get more money for the promising African player.

Osman moved to Denmark last summer from Ghana and immediately impressed in his new team. In the current season, the winger has played 29 matches in all competitions, scoring four goals and providing five assists.

This week, West Ham announced the loan signing of Manchester City and England midfielder Calvin Phillips.