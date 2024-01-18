RU RU NG NG KE KE
The police closed the case involving an NBA player who had relations with a minor

Basketball news
Steven Perez
The Newport Beach Police closed the case involving Oklahoma defender Josh Giddey and his relations with a minor, as reported by TMZ Sport.

According to sources, law enforcement lacks sufficient evidence to continue the investigation. None of the involved parties were willing to testify or share their story, thereby relieving Giddey of any potential consequences. Additionally, the minor's family chose not to cooperate with law enforcement, posing a significant obstacle to the investigation. The young girl herself has retained a formidable lawyer.

While the NBA conducted its own inquiry, as soon as the police took over the case, the league stepped aside, allowing law enforcement to carry out their duties. It's worth noting that photos and videos of the basketball player with a girl named Liv Cook were circulated online. According to information from Newport Harbor High School's magazine from October 2022, Cook is still a high school student residing in California.

The basketball player has refrained from commenting on the situation. Giddey has faced taunts from opposing fans but has continued to play for his team.

