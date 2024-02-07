The owner of Chelsea has found a replacement for Pochettino in La Liga

Chelsea owner Todd Boehly is already engaged in finding a replacement for head coach Mauricio Pochettino. It's uncertain whether the owner of the London club will wait until summer or opt for decisive actions sooner.

According to Teamtalk, Bouli aims to appoint Girona's manager, Michel Sanchez, to the coaching helm.

Michel has managed to elevate Girona to the top of the La Liga table, turning them into title contenders without significant financial investments. This has instilled optimism among Chelsea's leadership.

Previously, it was reported that Chelsea's bosses wouldn't dismiss Pochettino until the end of the season, but they intend to evaluate the Argentine's performance in the summer.

Chelsea has been showing dismal results under Pochettino's leadership despite substantial financial investments. The London team currently occupies 11th place in the Premier League table, trailing the Champions League zone by 15 points. In their last two matches, the Blues conceded four goals each.