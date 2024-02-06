Pochettino's resignation could put Chelsea in a difficult position

Amid Chelsea's lackluster results, there is increasing media discussion about the possible resignation of the club's head coach, Mauricio Pochettino, with potential successors to the Argentine also being mentioned.

However, according to the Daily Mail, Chelsea's management is concerned that if Pochettino's staff were to be dismissed, he would be entitled to a compensation payment of £10 million.

If the coaching staff were to be dismissed before July, this could lead to violations of financial fair play rules, which Chelsea is already cautious about given their behavior in the transfer market.

Additionally, despite Pochettino's current confidence, the club's bosses intend to analyze his performance in the summer and then make a final decision on the fate of Chelsea's coaching staff.

The team currently sits in 11th place in the Premier League table, trailing the European qualification zone by 13 points.