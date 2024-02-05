Alonso could end up in the Premier League, but Liverpool is not the only club interested in him

Against the backdrop of Bayer's outstanding success, head coach Xabi Alonso is attracting the attention of an increasing number of clubs.

According to SPORTS ZONE, the Spaniard is not only wanted by Liverpool. Alonso is valued by Chelsea executive Bechdad Eghbali, who aims to make him the head coach of the Blues.

Chelsea owner Todd Boehly is reportedly still in doubt, and the future of current Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino looks optimistic for now.

In addition to Liverpool and Chelsea, Bayern Munich is also showing interest in Alonso.

Just to remind you, Bayer is currently leading the Bundesliga table with a two-point lead over second-placed Bayern. Xabi Alonso's team has not tasted defeat in the current season.

In 29 matches, the "pharmacists" dropped points only four times and won all six matches in the Europa League group stage.