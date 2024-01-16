The Olympic medalist is returning to the Italian national team

The leader of the Italian national team, Dorothea Wierer, is set to rejoin the roster, as reported by Nordic Mag.

It is disclosed that the Italians have announced the lineup for the sixth stage of the Biathlon World Cup, scheduled to take place in Antholz. It is known that the women's team underwent two substitutions, with 20-year-old debutante Sara Scattolo, who secured a silver medal in the sprint in Ruhpolding, stepping in for Hanna Oeberg and Beatrice Trabucchi. Additionally, the two-time Grand Crystal Globe winner, Dorothea Wierer, will participate in the competition.

Thus, on the sixth stage in Antholz, the lineup will feature Lisa Vittozzi, Samuela Comola, Rebecca Passler, Michela Carrara, Sara Scattolo, and Dorothea Wierer. The men's team made no changes, representing: Elia Zeni, Didier Bionaz, Tommaso Giacomel, Patrick Braunhofer, and Lukas Hofer.

Incidentally, the men's Italian team currently holds the fourth position in the Nations Cup standings, while the women's team occupies the fifth spot.

We also provide you with the temporary standings of the Biathlon World Cup 2023-24. Additionally, you may acquaint yourself with the full schedule and race results.