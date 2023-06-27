The Netherlands failed to defeat Georgia in the match of the European Youth Championship

В the 3rd round match of the UEFA U21 European Championship, the Netherlands U21 national team drew with the Georgia U21 national team with a score of 1-1.

On the 42nd minute, Zuriko Davitashvili opened the scoring for Georgia, but Kenneth Taylor equalized for the Netherlands towards the end of the first half.

With five points, Georgia secured the first place in Group A and advanced to the quarterfinals. The Netherlands, with three points, finished in third place and concluded their tournament campaign.

Netherlands U21 - Georgia U21 - 1:1 (1:1)

Goals: Davitashvili, 42 - 0:1, Taylor, 45+6 - 1:1

Netherlands: Verbruggen, Van Ewijk (Matthijsen, 83), Van Hecke, Van de Ven, Hartman (Manhoef, 83), Burger (Tavsan, 74), Gravenberch, Taylor, Ekkelkamp (Dallinga, 74), Summerville, Brobbey (Zirkzee, 21).

Georgia: Mamaradashvili, Sazonov, Gelashvili, Kalandadze, Gochashvili, Tsitaishvili (Khvadagiani, 58), Lominadze (Gagnidze, 46), Mekvabishvili, Azarov, Davitashvili (Mamageishvili, 90+2), Gagua (Guliashvili, 79).