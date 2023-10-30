The NBA legend has become the fourth athlete whose assets are estimated at 1 billion dollars

Forbes analysts have calculated that Magic Johnson is officially a billionaire.

The primary star of the 1980s Lakers has joined the ranks of Michael Jordan, LeBron James, and Tiger Woods, all of whom became billionaires several years earlier.

The publication estimates Johnson's wealth at 1.2 billion dollars. The former basketball player holds shares in three Los Angeles-based teams, including the WNBA's Sparks, MLB's Dodgers, and MLS's LAFC. He also has a stake in the restaurant business and his own chain of gyms.

Johnson played for the Lakers from 1979 to 1991 and then made a brief return to the NBA in 1995 for a single season. During his years in the NBA, he earned only 40 million dollars. The remainder of his income was generated through business ventures and investments.

