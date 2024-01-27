The nature of Kingsley Coman's injury is known

The leader of Bayern, Kingsley Coman, sustained an injury during the 19th round of the Bundesliga against Augsburg. The French footballer was compelled to depart the field in the 26th minute due to an inflicted damage.

According to Bild journalist Heiko Niedderer, the winger suffered damage to his left knee. It is noted that at first glance, the player's injury appears "not very optimistic, but it could have been worse."

Kingsley Coman has been associated with Bayern since 2017. The Munich club invested 21 million euros in the acquisition of the player.

In total, the Frenchman has featured in 291 matches for Bayern, scoring 63 goals. His agreement with the club extends until June 2027.

In the current season, the 27-year-old winger of the French national team has participated in 24 matches across all competitions, tallying five goals and three assists to his name.

It was previously reported that Bayern is in the final stages of securing the transfer of the right-back from Galatasaray.