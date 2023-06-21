EN RU
Main News The national team of Ukraine started with a victory at the youth Euro-2023

Football news Today, 14:48
Photo: Instagram of the Ukrainian Football Association / Author unknown

In the 1st round match of the UEFA European Under-21 Championship 2023, the Ukrainian national team defeated the Croatian national team with a score of 2-0. The victory for the Ukrainian team was secured by goals from Alexey Kashchuk and Daniil Sikan.

The next match for the Ukrainian team will be held on June 24 against the Romanian team.

Ukraine U21 - Croatia U21 - 2:0 (1:0)
Goals: Kashchuk, 19 - 1:0, Sikan, 48 - 2:0

Ukraine U21: Trubin, Vivcharenko, Taloverov, Batagov, Syich, Brazhko (Zhelizko, 83), Bondarenko, Bragaru (Nazarenko, 62), Krys'kyv (Ocheretko, 71), Kashchuk (Vyunnik, 71), Sikan (Sudakov, 83).

Croatia U21: Kotarski, Cholina (Stojković, 58), Perković, Franic, Sigur, Kachavenda (Shego, 58), Pršir (Hodža, 84), Bulat, Baturina, Frigan (Vidović, 73), Beljo (Šimić, 84).

Aleksandr Shevchenko Aleksandr Shevchenko Dailysports's expert
