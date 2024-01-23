The Napoli winger will extend his contract with the club despite interest from Saudi Arabia

Napoli winger Matteo Politano has decided to stay in Naples.

According to Nicolò Schira, the 30-year-old player will extend his contract with the club, which expires in the summer of 2025, for another two years. The new contract will stipulate a salary of 3.4 million euros per year.

Interestingly, Politano turned down an offer from Saudi club Al-Shabab, which was willing to pay 24 million euros for a three-year contract. In the current season, Matteo has played 28 matches for Napoli, scoring seven goals and providing five assists. Transfermarkt values him at 15 million euros.

Politano joined Napoli in January 2020 from Inter. For one and a half years, he played on loan, and in the summer of 2021, Napoli bought out his contract for 21 million euros.

Earlier, it was reported that Napoli midfielder Piotr Zielinski refused to extend his contract and agreed to move to Inter Milan at the end of the season.