Barcelona's goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen will start in the lineup for the 24th round of La Liga against Granada.

The German goalkeeper missed 17 matches of the team after undergoing back surgery. Ter Stegen hasn't taken to the field since November 12th, when Barcelona defeated Alaves (2:1).

During the absence of the German goalkeeper, Inaki Pena occupied the goalkeeper's position for the Blaugranas. Ter Stegen's backup conceded 32 goals in 17 matches.

This will be the German's 18th match in the current season. The Blaugranas' captain has conceded 15 goals but kept a clean sheet in eight matches, securely guarding his team's goal.

Barcelona currently sits in third place in the La Liga table, with 50 points under Xavi's leadership. The match against Granada kicks off at 21:00 Central European Time.