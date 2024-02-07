The most expensive footballer in Chelsea's history thinks about leaving the club

The 2022 World Cup champion and central midfielder for Chelsea, Enzo Fernandes, is considering leaving the club next summer.

According to journalist Jack Talbot from The Times, the Argentine footballer is unhappy in London and wants to change clubs. Fernandes desires to play in the Champions League, while Chelsea is currently in 11th place in the English Premier League.

It is known that Fernandes' agent is already in contact with various clubs regarding a potential transfer. Even the option of a loan deal is not excluded.

After the 2022 World Cup, where Enzo Fernandes was named the best young player of the tournament, Chelsea paid Benfica €121 million for him. Thus, the 23-year-old Argentine became the most expensive player in the club's history.

Enzo Fernandes' contract with Chelsea is valid until the summer of 2031.

In the current season, Fernandes has scored 5 goals and provided 1 assist in 28 matches in all competitions.