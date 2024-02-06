Recent Chelsea signings regret their contracts

In the recent past, Chelsea acquired numerous promising players, along with several experienced footballers: Cole Palmer, Enzo Fernández, Moises Caicedo, Mykhailo Mudryk, Christopher Nkunku, and Noni Madueke. However, some of them regret their contracts with the club.

According to The Athletic, their regrets stem from the length of the contracts they signed with the club, which are designed for seven to eight years.

There are reports of a "toxic atmosphere" at Stamford Bridge, where the ambitious owners' vision is not shared by those in the dressing room. It is also claimed that co-owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali are not on the friendliest terms, although Chelsea has moved to refute these claims.

Earlier, we reported on how Financial Fair Play regulations could influence a potential parting of ways between the London club and the coaching staff led by Mauricio Pochettino.