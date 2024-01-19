The midfielder's injury will compel Crystal Palace to make a transfer in the winter

The Achilles tendon rupture that left Crystal Palace midfielder Cheikhou Kouyaté sidelined for an extended period will force the Eagles to make a signing in this transfer window. Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson made this statement during a press conference on Friday:

"The loss of Kouyaté for the rest of the season has exacerbated the situation. Undoubtedly, the central midfield position is something we need to consider and strengthen."

The Malian midfielder sustained the injury at the end of November and is expected to be unavailable for Crystal Palace for the remainder of the season. He had already missed a match earlier in the season due to a thigh injury, and prior to his injuries, he had been a key player for the team.

In the current season, Kouyaté played in 12 matches for his team but did not register any goal contributions.

Earlier reports suggested that Crystal Palace might consider a loan deal with Manchester City for midfielder Kalvin Phillips.