The midfielder of Borussia Dortmund has chosen a new club

Midfielder Giovanni Reyna of Borussia Dortmund may soon move to the Premier League.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the American has given his consent to a loan move to Nottingham Forest, but the negotiation process between the clubs, including discussions on the loan fee and salary payment, is still ongoing. His new agent, Jorge Mendes, is overseeing Reyna's transfer.

In the current season, the 21-year-old has not been a regular starter, participating in 13 matches for Borussia Dortmund across all competitions, with only two of them in the starting lineup, playing a total of 337 minutes without contributing to goals.

Transfermarkt values the United States national team midfielder at 20 million euros, and he is under contract with Borussia Dortmund until June 2025. Earlier, we reported that Marseille is interested in the American player.