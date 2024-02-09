The midfielder from Lyon has attracted the attention of two Premier League clubs

20-year-old Lyon midfielder Rayan Cherki has caught the attention of several European clubs.

According to Fichajes, the attacking midfielder has appeared on the radars of Chelsea and Newcastle. Lyon is open to considering his transfer and has valued Cherki at €25 million.

This price is also influenced by the fact that the midfielder's contract is valid until the summer of 2025. Transfermarkt also values the player at €25 million.

The 20-year-old midfielder, who can also play as a winger on both the left and right flanks, has appeared in 22 matches for Lyon this season, scoring two goals and providing four assists.

