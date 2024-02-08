An unexpected turn. Chelsea is prepared to swap a winger for a midfielder from a top club

Chelsea intends to acquire Barcelona's midfielder Frenkie de Jong in the summer transfer window and is willing to offer their winger in exchange.

According to Todo Fichajes, the transfer offer for de Jong will be around €40 million plus 23-year-old winger Mykhailo Mudryk to seal the deal.

It's reported that the Ukrainian winger is facing difficulties at Stamford Bridge, but he may still be considered by Barcelona as a worthy option, given his high valuation at Shakhtar Donetsk.

The 23-year-old winger has played 25 matches for Chelsea this season, scoring four goals and providing three assists.

Earlier, we reported that Barcelona is ready to part ways with de Jong, but only if the Dutch midfielder refuses to sign a new long-term contract.