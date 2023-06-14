The media named Mbappe's salary at Real Madrid

Real Madrid are getting closer to the transfer of PSG forward Kylian Mbappe, whose contract with the Parisians expires in 2024.

The French club has already announced plans to sell the player as he has refused to renew his contract for another year.

Mbappe himself said he would prefer to move to a Madrid club.

If the deal goes through, the forward's salary will be about 25 million euros a year, excluding bonuses, writes Le Parisien.

Mbappe played a total of 260 matches for PSG, scoring 212 goals.